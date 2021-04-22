BREAKING: Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Allegedly Stolen from Major Turkish Crypto Exchange

News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Thodex users allege that their money has been stolen after the exchange mysteriously went silent yesterday
BREAKING: Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Allegedly Stolen from Major Turkish Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After halting trading on Wednesday, Turkish digital asset exchange Thodex is now facing a criminal complaint from its disgruntled users who allege that hundreds of millions of dollars may have been stolen from the trading platform.

The class-action suit was filed on the same day the exchange locked users out of their holdings, lead plaintiff Oguz Evren Kilic told Bloomberg in an interview. Kilic claims that the exchange's founder and CEO, Faruk Fatih Ozer, left Turkey one day before the exchange went silent.

State-run news agency Anadolu Agency has just reported that Istanbul's Public Prosecutor's Office has already launched an investigation into the embattled exchange.

Related
Turkey Bans Use of Cryptocurrencies for Payments

Thodex is one of the largest Turkish exchanges with 400,000 members and over $1.2 billion in daily trading volume.

On April 22, it sparked outrage by abruptly shutting down its services for a five-day maintenance period to allegedly receive outside investment.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Fund Galaxy Digital Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs Michael Daffey to Replace Novogratz
News
04/16/2021 - 11:12

Bitcoin Fund Galaxy Digital Hires Ex-Goldman Sachs Michael Daffey to Replace Novogratz

Yuri Molchan
article image Total Value of Ethereum Staked in ETH 2.0 Contract Exceeds $9.5 Billion – New ATH
News
04/17/2021 - 15:50

Total Value of Ethereum Staked in ETH 2.0 Contract Exceeds $9.5 Billion – New ATH
Yuri Molchan
article image Three Hottest Bitcoin and XRP News Since Sunday's BTC Crash
News
04/19/2021 - 14:52

Three Hottest Bitcoin and XRP News Since Sunday's BTC Crash
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds