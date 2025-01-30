EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has stated that Bitcoin will not be part of the reserves of any of the 27 central banks that are part of the General Council.

"I’m confident that Bitcoins will not enter the reserves of any of the central banks of the general council," she said.

Lagarde has stressed that central bank reserves have to be "liquid," "safe" and "secure." She has also added that such reserves "should not be plagued by the suspicion of money laundering or other criminal activities."

As reported by U.Today , Ales Michl, the governor of the central bank of the Czech Republic, recently proposed diversifying the bank's assets with the help of Bitcoin. However, the initiative has already faced some opposition, with Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura expressing concerns about the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency.