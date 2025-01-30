Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Christine Lagarde confident that central banks that are part of General Council will not add Bitcoin to their reserves
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 15:03
    A
    A
    A
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has stated that Bitcoin will not be part of the reserves of any of the 27 central banks that are part of the General Council.    

    Advertisement

    "I’m confident that Bitcoins will not enter the reserves of any of the central banks of the general council," she said. 

    Lagarde has stressed that central bank reserves have to be "liquid," "safe" and "secure." She has also added that such reserves "should not be plagued by the suspicion of money laundering or other criminal activities."

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits

    Related
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 18:49
    ECB's Panetta Slams Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ales Michl, the governor of the central bank of the Czech Republic, recently proposed diversifying the bank's assets with the help of Bitcoin. However, the initiative has already faced some opposition, with Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura expressing concerns about the volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Lagarde has long been a staunch opponent of cryptocurrencies, previously describing this asset class as "suspicious and speculative."

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #European Central Bank #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 16:03
    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 16:02
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major USDC Stablecoin Expands into 'Solana Killer' Aptos
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank
    XRP on Verge of All-Time-High Breakout, Per Bollinger Bands; Gensler's Next Move Revealed After SEC Exit; 18.24 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD