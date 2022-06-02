ParallelWallet Launches Multi-Biometric Cryptocurrency Wallet

Thu, 06/02/2022 - 15:16
First native wallet of ParallelChain ecosystem goes live in public beta, team invites testers with iOS-based devices
ParallelChain, an ecosystem built around the high-performance low-latency blockchain, now has its own crypto wallet in beta version. This product leverages all technical advances by the ParallelChain team, including its proprietary AI and biometric instruments.

Beta program opens for ParallelWallet testers

According to the official announcement shared by the team of ParallelChain, a testing program for iOS users has been launched by its ParallelWallet service.

Crypto enthusiasts can sign up for the program until June 5, 2022 (5 p.m. UTC). ParallelChain Lab will select 50 testers for this phase of experiments with ParallelWallet beta version for iOS. Successfull testers will be rewarded with XPLL tokens for their insightful feedback.

Testing will include the simulation of operations with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

Also, testers will be able to try "ParallelChain-ed" activity logs, privacy mode and built-in live token price charts. Besides that, traders will sign in to their wallets with ParallelChain's proprietary multi-biometric instruments.

Bringing next-gen biometric technologies to crypto: What is ParallelChain?

This security option allows ParallelChain to address major issues of privacy and security: unlike passwords and 2FA instruments, biometric data cannot be compromised.

Ian Huang, Founder and CEO of ParallelChain Lab, highlights that multi-biometric instruments introduced by his team can push the barriers of security in Web3:

Imagine a world where customers can take their real-world purchases into the Web 3.0! What we are talking about is the possibility of building a Metaverse that works as smoothly as the real world and, as an example, loyalty points can be converted into digital rewards. ParallelWallet provides a secure safeguard for transactions on the blockchain platform, which is truly a “blockchain in your pocket.

ParallelChain's multi-biometric identification solution includes three modules: anti-spoofing facial recognition instrument,  voice recognition tool and palmprint recognition technologies.

This combination ensures that no hacker will be able to coordinate the attack on ParallelChain's security and privacy.

