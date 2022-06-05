Bored Ape Yacht Club Discord Compromised

Discord channel of biggest NFT collection out there got compromised once again

The Discord group of one of the biggest NFT collections on the market was compromised for a ‌moment, according to the announcement on the official Twitter account of Bored Apes Yacht Club.

As the team behind the project suggests, around 200 ETH worth of non-fungible tokens were "impacted," which most likely means that users transferred around $350,000 worth of NFTs to scammers.

Our Discord servers were briefly exploited today. The team caught and addressed it quickly. About 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been impacted. We are still investigating, but if you were impacted, email us at discord@yugalabs.io. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 4, 2022

Reportedly, the BAYC team is still investigating and is looking for users who were impacted by hackers or scammers. Unfortunately, there is no way to return the stolen assets, especially if scammers already sold pieces on secondary markets.

This was not the first exploit the BAYC group experienced in the last few months. Previously, the Discord channel of the collection was compromised with losses exceeding $100,000.

It is also not clear whether the issue has something to do with Discord's security or a certain member of Bored Apes Yacht Club's management.

The team also reminded its subscribers that they are not doing any surprise mints or giveaways, ever. Scammers use fake giveaway phishing websites to steal users' data and then get access to wallets containing NFT pieces.

APE community wants to remain on Ethereum

Prior to the hack, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the ApeCoin initiated a vote that reflected the community's desire to remain on Ethereum blockchain rather than following Yuga's plan to launch their own chain.

The proposal to move to another chain appeared after a problematic APE offering caused Ethereum's network congestion and an extreme spike in transaction fees. A number of blockchain developers suggested that the issue was in offering smart contracts rather than the blockchain it went on.