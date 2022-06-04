Binance Labs Head Bill Qian Steps Down from His Role

News
Sat, 06/04/2022 - 19:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
This is second resignation of top-tier Binance (BNB) officers in recent weeks
Binance Labs Head Bill Qian Steps Down from His Role
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As noted by Chinese journalist and insider Colin Wu, Binance Labs is currently led by a Boston Consulting Group veteran.

Two directors left Binance's VC department in last few weeks

Mr. Wu has taken to Twitter to share the details of crucial resignation events at Binance Labs, a firm that coordinates Binance's VC efforts in crypto.

Bill Qian, the head of Binance Labs, posted today, June 4, 2022, that he will continue his career in Web3 as an investor. He joined Binance Labs in March 2020; therefore, all crucial investments the firm has made are associated with his leadership.

Also, Nicole Zhang, executive director of Binance Labs, quit in May 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. Ms. Zhang had also started working there in March 2020.

After the resignation of two key figureheads, Binance Labs is temporarily led by Ken Li, Harvard graduate and BCG alumni.

Hiring freeze accelerates in Web3

Amid a severe correction of the cryptocurrency market, many industry heavyweights are cutting their hiring campaigns. As covered by U.Today previously, leading U.S.-based CEX Coinbase is even rescinding job offers for those employees who have not started working.

Related
Meta's Dare Obasanjo: Coinbase Rescinding Job Offers

Previously, the company released a statement to highlight that it would reassess its hiring campaign "against highest-priority business goals."

Similar measures were imposed by Gemini, a top-tier crypto ecosystem led by the Winklevii twins, as "crypto winter is here."

Binance Coin (BNB), a core native utility token of the Binance ecosystem, dropped below the critical level of $300.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Avalanche Prints New Records in TVL and Network Activity
06/04/2022 - 20:00
Avalanche Prints New Records in TVL and Network Activity
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH, While New Investors Inflow Network
06/04/2022 - 20:00
Ethereum Hashrate Hits New ATH, While New Investors Inflow Network
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Binance CEO Reveals $1.6 Billion Loss in Terra Investments
06/04/2022 - 19:30
Binance CEO Reveals $1.6 Billion Loss in Terra Investments
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide