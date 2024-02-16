Advertisement
AD

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Announces Major Acquisition

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Yuga Labs, the powerhouse behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, has acquired PROOF
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 21:00
Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Announces Major Acquisition
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Yuga Labs, the web3 company known as the creation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has announced its acquisition of PROOF, a key player in the NFT space. 

This acquisition includes PROOF Collective, along with popular collections such as Moonbirds, Oddities, Mythics, and the Grails exhibition series. The move is seen as a strategic step for Yuga Labs toward realizing its vision of becoming the "front door of web3," according to CEO Daniel Alegre. 

By integrating PROOF's assets, team, and intellectual property into its ecosystem, Yuga Labs aims to enhance its offerings and further cement its position in the digital art and blockchain community.

Moonbirds migrates to Otherside

A significant aspect of this acquisition is the incorporation of the Moonbirds collection into Otherside, Yuga Labs' ambitious metaverse project. 

Otherside is envisioned as a collaborative space for content creators, communities, and brands to engage with the web3 social fabric. 

Related
Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds

Kevin Rose, CEO and Founder of PROOF, expressed enthusiasm for Moonbirds' new home, anticipating a fruitful future for the collection's collectors within the Otherside metaverse. 

This integration underscores Yuga Labs' commitment to fostering digital fine art and community engagement, promising innovative developments and expanded reach in the digital sphere.

A history of strategic acquisitions 

Yuga Labs' acquisition of PROOF is not its first foray into expanding its web3 empire through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. 

Previously, the company acquired Roar Studios to enhance the Otherside metaverse and secured the Web3 ecosystem WENEW and its flagship NFT collection, 10KTF. 

These acquisitions, alongside partnerships with high-profile brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, demonstrate Yuga Labs' aggressive expansion strategy and its dedication to building a cohesive, interoperable digital world. 

Each acquisition has brought unique technologies, creative talents, and intellectual properties. 

#NFT News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds
2024/02/16 21:14
Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16
2024/02/16 21:14
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Takes Dig at WSJ
2024/02/16 21:14
Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Takes Dig at WSJ
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Announces Major Acquisition
Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16
Show all