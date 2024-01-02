Advertisement
Bitcoin and Solana Led as NFT Sales Surged to $1.75 Billion in December 2023

Mushumir Butt
Bitcoin and Solana networks dominated NFT sales in December
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 14:11
In a resounding testament to the burgeoning NFT market, sales on 21 tracked blockchains reached an astounding $1.75 billion in December 2023, marking a staggering 91% increase from the previous month's figure of $916 million, according to data compiled by CryptoSlam. This surge in NFT transactions underscores the dynamic growth of the digital asset space, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) emerging as frontrunners in the market.

Notably, NFT sales on the Bitcoin blockchain dominated the landscape, accounting for almost 50% of the total, translating to a remarkable $881 million. Solana, a blockchain gaining traction for its speed and low transaction costs, secured second place with a 21% share, boasting $366 million in NFT sales.

Rise of Bitcoin NFTs

In December, an unprecedented 111,713 distinct buyer addresses engaged in NFT transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Concurrently, the number of seller addresses soared to a new pinnacle, reaching a total of 98,744. This surge in participants signifies the highest number of sellers within a single month, highlighting the extensive involvement in the Bitcoin NFT ecosystem.

A noteworthy development in the NFT space is the rise of Bitcoin NFTs, also known as Ordinals. Diverging from the commonly linked Ethereum-based NFTs, Bitcoin NFTs stand out by being directly inscribed onto individual satoshis, which are the smallest units of BTC. Given that each Bitcoin is divisible into 100 million satoshis, the process of creating NFTs entails inscribing data onto these tiny units, introducing a distinctive element to the NFT landscape.

The upswing in NFT transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain mirrors the growing popularity and acceptance of digital assets. Both buyers and sellers are actively engaging in the decentralized and dynamic NFT market, providing additional affirmation of the market's maturity and potential for expansion. These impressive statistics indicate strong activity within the crypto sphere, establishing solid groundwork for ongoing innovation and growth in the industry.

