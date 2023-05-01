BOB up 1,000% as 'Explain This Bob' Takes Over Twitter: Is It Next PEPE Coin?

BOB token up 1,000% in one week as 'Explain This Bob' bot takes over Twitter and Elon Musk

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With meme coin season upon us, everyone is gushing over controversial PEPE like they did with Dogecoin (DOGE) and others in the past. Despite its dark past and controversy, the success of the meme token featuring the famous Pepe the Frog has spawned a new narrative of "frog" tokens. One of these was BOB, the native token of "Explain This Bob" bot.

Who is Bob? Simply put, it is a Twitter bot that consumes OpenAI. Users tag or reply to the "Explain This Bob" account, and it comes back with insightful, accurate answers. Thus, he is like the symbiosis of memes, social media, crypto and artificial intelligence.

Among those who have already managed to use "Bob" is Elon Musk himself, the current ruler of Twitter. The billionaire liked the answers of the virtual explainer so much that he even confessed his love for him.

I love Bob — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Amid its rise in popularity, the bot's Twitter account crossed the 121,000-subscriber mark, and BOB's price showed an increase of more than 1,000% over the last week. BOB is currently trading at $0.000071 per token.

BOB to USD by CoinMarketCap

According to Etherscan, it has a supply of 690 billion BOB, with 23.5% of that volume located in the 19 largest addresses. The total number of BOB holders is standing at 7,683 addresses right now.