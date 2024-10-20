Advertisement
AD

    Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst Questions Cardano's Future

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Senior analyst at Bloomberg does not see future for Cardano
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 10:44
    Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst Questions Cardano's Future
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, expressed worries about Cardano's future in a recent post on X. He believes that Cardano is not living up to the high standards set by its founder Charles Hoskinson. Hoskinson has previously made audacious predictions such as that Cardano would eventually surpass Bitcoin and turn into a vital government infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    However, given Cardano's current course, as Balchunas points out, these claims seem implausible, which makes many wonder if Hoskinson himself believes what he is saying. Once a powerful top-10 cryptocurrency with limitless potential, Cardano has found it difficult to compete with more recent and active blockchain rivals. In the past, Ethereum and ADA were regarded as strong competitors in the Layer 1 race.

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But now, Solana and Ethereum are leading, especially in meme coin ecosystems and decentralized finance (DeFi). For the launch of decentralized applications, Solana in particular has drawn attention, something Cardano has not been able to do on a large scale.

    HOT Stories
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump
    XRP Is Not Security, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Reveals in New Claim
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide

    The belief that Hoskinson has abandoned Cardano and seems to have cut ties with the project is one of its main problems. The combination of this impression and poor price performance has caused investor confidence to decline. The fact that ADA is having difficulty breaking out of its current resistance levels is reflected in its price action.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 08:00
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The volume is declining, suggesting that the downtrend may continue, and the 50 EMA, which is at about $0.34, serves as a significant barrier. The fact that the 200 EMA is higher than the 50 EMA highlights even more the difficulties for ADA and shows its current weakness.

    Cardano's future is still unclear, unless it can regain the creativity and enthusiasm that initially helped it rise to the top of the cryptocurrency market. Given the advancements being made by more recent rivals like Solana and Ethereum, ADA may remain viewed as a shadow of its past glory.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 20, 2024 - 10:11
    You Might Never Buy Bitcoin Under $40K if History Is Any Guide
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 20, 2024 - 9:51
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 1,856% in Netflows as Whales Trigger Massive Moves
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst Questions Cardano's Future
    You Might Never Buy Bitcoin Under $40K if History Is Any Guide
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 1,856% in Netflows as Whales Trigger Massive Moves
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD