    BlockDAG (BDAG) Enters New Roadmap Phase as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Price Metrics Consolidate

    By Guest Author
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale hits new milestones
    The crypto space is a tale of contrasts, where struggles and breakthroughs often unfold side by side. The recent Shiba Inu (SHIB) price drop has left traders wary as the meme coin battles to regain its footing after a steep decline. In a different corner of the market, the Ethereum treasury is making headlines, with BioNexus becoming the first Nasdaq-listed company to integrate ETH into its financial strategy. 

    But BlockDAG (BDAG) is into Batch 27 price of $0.248. By focusing on accessibility—like its mobile mining app and no-code tools—BlockDAG is proving that innovation thrives when it’s simple and inclusive. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price struggles with pressure

    The ongoing Shiba Inu price drop has unleashed widespread trading anxiety. Currently hovering around $0.0000135, SHIB remains nearly 60% lower than its December 2024 highs, with technical indicators signaling further downside pressure. The 21-day moving average has acted as a persistent resistance level, preventing any sustained recovery.

    If Shiba Inu’s price drops below the $0.000011-12 support range, analysts warn of a potential slide toward 2023 lows near $0.000006. While market sentiment may shift following Friday’s U.S. crypto announcement, Shiba Inu’s downward trend continues to reflect uncertainty within the meme coin sector.

    BioNexus chooses Ethereum (ETH) treasury  

    BioNexus Gene Lab has made history by becoming the first Nasdaq-listed company to integrate Ethereum (ETH) treasury into its corporate financial strategy. The firm highlighted Ethereum’s role in decentralised finance, its use as a settlement layer for stablecoins, and its staking capabilities as key reasons for this decision. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum offers staking rewards of up to 5% annually, providing an additional incentive for institutional investors.

    The company’s board has approved an Ethereum-focused approach, signaling confidence in the asset’s long-term potential. With Ethereum (ETH) treasury adoption increasing, upcoming developments like the Pectra upgrade may further strengthen its position.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) sets new pre-sale targets

    BlockDAG (BDAG) has been outperforming major crypto giants. Even when combining Shiba Inu and Ethereum’s year-to-date gains, BDAG’s rise still outshines them both.

    But numbers alone don’t tell the full story—there’s a reason BDAG has become such a massive hit, and it all comes down to accessibility. Unlike many blockchain projects that cater only to tech-savvy users, BlockDAG is built for mass adoption. It’s designed to be easy to mine and easy to build on.

    The network’s X1 Miner App brings mining to mobile, allowing over 500,000 users to earn BDAG without needing expensive setups. Developers aren’t left behind either—EVM & WASM compatibility will ensure smooth project launches across different blockchain environments. And with low-code/no-code tools, even those with no coding experience will be able to build dApps.

    Strong adoption and an expanding ecosystem fuel long-term growth, and BDAG is no exception. With its current price at just $0.0248, the potential for long-term gains is clear.

    The Shiba Inu price drop has tested the resilience of its community, but its future hinges on whether it can regain momentum in a competitive meme coin space. Meanwhile, the adoption of the Ethereum treasury by BioNexus underscores ETH’s growing role in institutional finance, with upcoming upgrades likely to solidify its position as a leader.

    But when it comes to the best-performing crypto today, BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the crown.  

