Blockchain Ride-Hailing App Tada Moves to Greener Tezos Technology

News
Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:43
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Blockchain ride-hailing app Tada will apply green energy from Tezos
Blockchain Ride-Hailing App Tada Moves to Greener Tezos Technology
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tezos, Asia's top public blockchain implementation organization, will collaborate with the Tada app, which is represented by MVL Foundation Ltd. Tada is a well-known blockchain-based travel business.

Since its inception in 2018, this site has garnered over one million members throughout Southeast Asia. Notably, there are no costs associated with this software. Its concept also incorporates the goal of creating a transparent environment.

It calls on its customers to supply the platform with data. It should also be noted that Tada is the first blockchain-based tourist app worldwide. Tezos strives, on the other hand, to reimagine storing values and trade in a world that is digitally linked. Tezos blockchain is a technology with a long history of self-renewal and energy efficiency.

The cooperation between these companies will notably enable customers to monetize their data and gain greater control. This also includes the notion of establishing a more robust and accurate data storage environment.

According to Woo, the two firms will join via the Tezos protocol, resulting in a very successful data corporation. As transaction costs are substantial, due to high scalability and environmental sustainability, MVL has been seeking alternative blockchains for future advancement.

Thus, both companies are confident in the effectiveness of this cooperation, as well as providing the worlds of blockchain technology and business solutions with new ideas.

This step toward cooperation was also conditioned by the emergence of new steps in a fast-developing world. Thanks to this, users will be able to fully use blockchain technology and gradually integrate it into their lives.

#Blockchain News #Blockchain programming
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

article image Jed McCaleb Sells 150.7 Million in Past 3 Weeks After Receiving 291.5 Million from Ripple
07/12/2021 - 09:46

Jed McCaleb Sells 150.7 Million in Past 3 Weeks After Receiving 291.5 Million from Ripple
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Blockchain Ride-Hailing App Tada Moves to Greener Tezos Technology
07/12/2021 - 08:43

Blockchain Ride-Hailing App Tada Moves to Greener Tezos Technology
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Bitcoin Miners Resume Accumulating, While BTC Exchange Inflow Drops to Major Lows: Glassnode
07/12/2021 - 08:02

Bitcoin Miners Resume Accumulating, While BTC Exchange Inflow Drops to Major Lows: Glassnode
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan