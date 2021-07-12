Blockchain Ride-Hailing App Tada Moves to Greener Tezos Technology

Tezos, Asia's top public blockchain implementation organization, will collaborate with the Tada app, which is represented by MVL Foundation Ltd. Tada is a well-known blockchain-based travel business.

Since its inception in 2018, this site has garnered over one million members throughout Southeast Asia. Notably, there are no costs associated with this software. Its concept also incorporates the goal of creating a transparent environment.

It calls on its customers to supply the platform with data. It should also be noted that Tada is the first blockchain-based tourist app worldwide. Tezos strives, on the other hand, to reimagine storing values and trade in a world that is digitally linked. Tezos blockchain is a technology with a long history of self-renewal and energy efficiency.

[MVL x Tezos Partnership]



Today MVL Foundation has partnered with TZ APAC, Asia-based public blockchain adoption entity for the Tezos ecosystem.

The Global AMA & related events will hold soon.



For details on partnership:



— MVL (@mvlchain) July 12, 2021

The cooperation between these companies will notably enable customers to monetize their data and gain greater control. This also includes the notion of establishing a more robust and accurate data storage environment.

According to Woo, the two firms will join via the Tezos protocol, resulting in a very successful data corporation. As transaction costs are substantial, due to high scalability and environmental sustainability, MVL has been seeking alternative blockchains for future advancement.

Thus, both companies are confident in the effectiveness of this cooperation, as well as providing the worlds of blockchain technology and business solutions with new ideas.

This step toward cooperation was also conditioned by the emergence of new steps in a fast-developing world. Thanks to this, users will be able to fully use blockchain technology and gradually integrate it into their lives.