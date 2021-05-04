Bitstamp Exploring Spark (FLR), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and 10 Other Tokens for Potential Listing

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp is considering listing Spark (FLR) and 11 other tokens
Bitstamp Exploring Spark (FLR), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and 10 Other Tokens for Potential Listing
Bitstamp is exploring the listing of Spark (FLR), Enjin Coin (ENJ), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Tether (USDT), Curve DAO Token (CRV), and eight other tokens, the company announced Tuesday.  

Presently, the Luxembourg-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange is performing due diligence to find out whether the projects under consideration are in line with its internal digital asset framework: 

The decision to support any additional assets requires strict technical, safety and compliance reviews, as well as regulatory approval in certain jurisdictions. 

Last month, Bitstamp listed Aave (AAVE), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Universal Market Access (UMA). Earlier this year, he exchange also added Maker (MKR), Dai (DAI), and several other tokens.             

As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp became the first major cryptocurrency exchange to suspend XRP trading in the U.S. back in December after affiliated company Ripple got sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.             

