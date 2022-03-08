Bitcoin’s Long Bearish Streak Has a Silver Lining

News
Tue, 03/08/2022 - 08:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
There's a silver lining to Bitcoin's anemic performance
Bitcoin’s Long Bearish Streak Has a Silver Lining
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin bulls have failed to gain practically any ground over the last few months, but this long streak of lethargic price action makes some market observers optimistic about where the biggest cryptocurrency is heading next.

Jake Gordon, Bespoke Investment Group’s analyst, has noted that Bitcoin may be close to bottoming given how it has remained below its 200-day moving average (MA).

Typically, Bitcoin tends to generate significant returns after staying below the aforementioned MA for a prolonged period of time. Bespoke Investment Group has estimated that the average return after at least a 50-day bearish streak is roughly 31%. The average annual return stands at an impressive 226%. 

Bitcoin
Image by bloomberg.com

Bitcoin has now been sitting below the 200 MA for 70 consecutive days, one of the longest streaks on record. 

In fact, the flagship coin is also below its 100-day and 50-day moving averages, which indicates oversold conditions.

Related
As AMC Prepares to Accept Shiba Inu, CEO Talks Up Crypto Plans
Bitcoin is down 44.18% from its record high. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $38,600 on major crypto exchanges. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image MATIC Large Transactions Increase by 105% as Whales Return: Details
03/08/2022 - 11:53
MATIC Large Transactions Increase by 105% as Whales Return: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image British Regulator Expresses Concern over Binance and Bifinity
03/08/2022 - 10:35
British Regulator Expresses Concern over Binance and Bifinity
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Lawsuit: Cryptolaw Founder Gives Timeline for Settlement
03/08/2022 - 10:18
XRP Lawsuit: Cryptolaw Founder Gives Timeline for Settlement
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide