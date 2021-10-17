woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Bitcoin Whales Buying Activity on Rise with 254 New Whales Entering Market

Opinions
Sun, 10/17/2021 - 13:56
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More traders and institutions are buying Bitcoin prior to the potential launch of physically-backed ETFs
Bitcoin Whales Buying Activity on Rise with 254 New Whales Entering Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by Santiment, the number of Bitcoin whales (addresses owning between 100 to 1,000 BTC) has significantly increased prior to the asset's rise back to the previous ATH. More than 250 whales appeared on the network since Sept. 11.

woj
woj

The increased number of Bitcoin whales is also followed by progressively increasing exchange outflows. While traders and investors move funds away from exchanges, they have no other choice but to hold them in their wallets; hence the network is experiencing an increasing number of new wealth holders.

Santiment data
Source: Santiment

On the other hand, the increasing number of holders can be tied to the rapid and significant increase of Bitcoin's market capitalization. The current price action is followed by 40% growth, which itself attracts both institutional and retail investors.

yield
Yield app

In addition to the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency among the general public, the news of the upcoming ETF approval is a strong risk-on signal for institutional investors. Previously, U.Today reported that the market may see a strong inflow of funds right after physically-backed ETFs are approved.

According to Santiment's data, the majority of whales have held through the previous market correction and only a minority of large holders have to get rid of their coins. The current increase in the number of whales is considered rapid compared to other periods.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 17
10/17/2021 - 14:55
BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Whales Buying Activity on Rise with 254 New Whales Entering Market
10/17/2021 - 13:56
Bitcoin Whales Buying Activity on Rise with 254 New Whales Entering Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Exchange Reserves Are Draining, Here's What It Means for Market
10/17/2021 - 13:48
Ethereum Exchange Reserves Are Draining, Here's What It Means for Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan