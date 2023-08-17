Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Unbiased Analysis by Dev

Thu, 08/17/2023 - 11:46
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned Web3 developer Tony Cai, CEO and co-founder of Atomic Finance, compared ethos of development on two largest blockchain networks
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Unbiased Analysis by Dev
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Tony Cai is one of those very rare developers who has experience building on both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). As such, he decided to analyze the differences between the two with his Web3 dev hat on. He managed to avoid both maximalisms and indicate the strong points of the two blockchains.

Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH): Which one is better for developer?

First of all, building on Bitcoin (BTC) is much safer. It offers less surface area for potential attackers. By contrast, with Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts, a flaw in two lines of code might cost millions of dollars for the team, users and investors, Cai outlined in his recent Twitter thread.

Also, Bitcoin's (BTC) development track is more focused while, on Ethereum (ETH), the "next big things" are popping up here and there. In the Bitcoin (BTC) community, developers go through a "clear path of innovation" with no distraction.

Bitcoin (BTC) developers do not have to worry about creating balanced and attack-resistant tokenomic designs as no token can go live on Bitcoin (BTC) as is. For Ethereum (ETH) applications, creating viable and attractive tokenomics is of paramount importance to sustainable product development.

Instead, Bitcoin (BTC) developers can focus on a single product and its user-centric design:

With Bitcoin, it's all about pure product building in order to provide more value to our users. Our goal? Achieving product-market fit without the noise.

As covered by U.Today previously, in February 2023, the Wall Street Journal accused Bitcoin Core of making the Bitcoin (BTC) development process centralized and vulnerable to censorship; analysts from CoinShares busted this narrative.

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates devs, not podcasters

At the same time, Cai has to admit that Ethereum (ETH) has a far more developed and mature infrastructure for engineers. Lightning apps, fiat on-ramps, multi-sigs and wallets represent all classes of apps that can be deployed on Bitcoin (BTC).

Also, Ethereum (ETH) makes new developer onboarding more streamlined through its hackathons of various types. This is why Ethereum (ETH) engineers feel like they are welcome from day one.

Finally, the Bitcoin (BTC) community should hear the voices of its developers just like Ethereans do, Cai concluded. But all in all, he finds development on Bitcoin (BTC) "feeling right" despite all of its pros and cons.

Related
Bitcoin Is More Centralized Than Ethereum, Implies Evan Van Ness

It should be noted that the Ethereum (ETH) community always accuses Bitcoin (BTC) of being centralized in a number of ways.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image 4.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Brand New Wallet as New Whale Emerges
08/17/2023 - 11:27
4.7 Trillion SHIB Moved to Brand New Wallet as New Whale Emerges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Rocket Pool (RPL) May Just Be Getting Started as Accumulation Soars
08/17/2023 - 11:10
Rocket Pool (RPL) May Just Be Getting Started as Accumulation Soars
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Scores Major Listing on This Crypto Exchange: Details
08/17/2023 - 10:43
XRP Scores Major Listing on This Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide