Bitcoin Traders Look Toward First Week of 2022 for Fresh Recovery

News
Wed, 12/29/2021 - 13:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin traders anticipate bullish comeback in the first week of 2022
Bitcoin Traders Look Toward First Week of 2022 for Fresh Recovery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin traders are now looking toward the first week of 2022 for a fresh recovery in the price as Bitcoin dips to fresh intraday lows of $46,643.

Bitcoin faced rejection after reaching highs of $52,100 on Dec. 27, shedding nearly 10% to lows of $46,643 on Dec. 29. At press time, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $46,900, down 5% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is presently down 17.76% for December, with only two days left till the end of 2021. Bitcoin's chances of ending December on a positive note remain quite slim. Alex Kruger, a cryptoanalyst and economist, argues that all hope is not lost, based on historical data. He mentioned that Bitcoin has historically performed well in the first week of the year, referring to this as the "first week of the year effect."

He stated what he expects in January: "Still expect a strong crypto up market in early Jan driven by fund inflows. Then risk-off ahead of the next FOMC (Jan/26) if the next inflation print comes in too hot (Jan/12)."

Bulls look toward 2022

Noelle Acheson, the head of market insights at Genesis Trading, told CNBC on Tuesday that she sees "strong signs" of institutional crypto investment growth accelerating in 2022.

She described the amount of institutional investment growth in the crypto market as "astonishing" over the last 12 months.

As indicated by on-chain analytics, Glassnode, Bitcoin medium-term holders continue to stay strong despite the recent dip. Some mid-term holders have not touched their Bitcoin in more than a year, with the supply reaching a 10-month high of 56.862%.

#BTC
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Robinhood to Roll Out Crypto Wallets Beta in January 2022
12/29/2021 - 15:19
Robinhood to Roll Out Crypto Wallets Beta in January 2022
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's 2022 Burn Roadmap Has Been Released: Details
12/29/2021 - 15:10
Shiba Inu's 2022 Burn Roadmap Has Been Released: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Bulls Yet to Capitulate, Peter Brandt Claims
12/29/2021 - 15:03
Bitcoin Bulls Yet to Capitulate, Peter Brandt Claims
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya