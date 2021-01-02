Bitcoin Surges to New ATH of $29,829 As It Continues Appreciating

World’s biggest cryptocurrency has advanced to a new all-time high and is now trading at $29,829 after the previous peak reached a day earlier

Bitcoin has just soared to a new all-time high of 29,829, taking one step closer to the $30,000 level, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

BTC growth has accelerated now as 2021 has started – the previous all-time high of $29,629 was reached on January 1.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Among the factors that are pushing Bitcoin upward is the news of institutional investors further purchases of this digital currency and the approved decision of the US government to continue issuing stimulus checks (also known as “survival checks”) to the US population.

Last year, those check initiated by president Trump with his name on them (known as “Trump checks” for that reason) were worth $1,200.

The new ones will be for $2,000 each.