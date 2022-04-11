Bitcoin Starts New Week on the Ropes After Dipping to $41K

News
Mon, 04/11/2022 - 07:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin price is down 9% over the past week alone, with most of the major altcoins performing even worse
Bitcoin Starts New Week on the Ropes After Dipping to $41K
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped to $41,777, the lowest level since March 23, at 00:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.  

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

The Bitcoin 2022 conference, which took place in Miami last week, expectedly failed to push the price of the largest cryptocurrency higher.

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, described the conference as “troubling,” adding that it wasn’t “a good look” for the industry in a recent tweet.

Related
Elon Musk Suggests Accepting Dogecoin for Twitter Blue Subscriptions
Bitcoin is down roughly 9% over the past week after repeatedly failing to gain footing above the $47,000 level in early April. As reported by U.Today, Terra’s $176 million Bitcoin purchase that took place on Sunday failed to prop up the price of the flagship cryptocurrency.        

Most of the other top altcoins are performing even worse than Bitcoin over the past seven days, with Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) shedding 19% and 22%, respectively, over the past week.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Layer 2 Shibarium Project TestNet Almost Here; This Is How Far It Has Gone
04/11/2022 - 11:24
SHIB Layer 2 Shibarium Project TestNet Almost Here; This Is How Far It Has Gone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Snoop Dogg NFT Collections Now Available on Cardano: See Details
04/11/2022 - 10:22
Snoop Dogg NFT Collections Now Available on Cardano: See Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MachineFi Through Eyes of IoTeX Co-Founder and CEO Raullen Chai in Exclusive Interview
04/11/2022 - 09:54
MachineFi Through Eyes of IoTeX Co-Founder and CEO Raullen Chai in Exclusive Interview
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina