Bitcoin Starts New Week on the Ropes After Dipping to $41K

The Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped to $41,777, the lowest level since March 23, at 00:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.
The Bitcoin 2022 conference, which took place in Miami last week, expectedly failed to push the price of the largest cryptocurrency higher.
Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, described the conference as “troubling,” adding that it wasn’t “a good look” for the industry in a recent tweet.
Most of the other top altcoins are performing even worse than Bitcoin over the past seven days, with Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) shedding 19% and 22%, respectively, over the past week.