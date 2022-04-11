Bitcoin Starts New Week on the Ropes After Dipping to $41K

The Bitcoin price is down 9% over the past week alone, with most of the major altcoins performing even worse

The Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped to $41,777, the lowest level since March 23, at 00:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

The Bitcoin 2022 conference, which took place in Miami last week, expectedly failed to push the price of the largest cryptocurrency higher.



Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, described the conference as “troubling,” adding that it wasn’t “a good look” for the industry in a recent tweet.