Bitcoin Stages Sudden Comeback. Will It Snatch Another Month in the Green?

Bitcoin has ripped sharply higher over the past few hours, raising the probability of closing this month in the green

After seeing its market bleed for weeks, Bitcoin has managed to stage a sudden comeback on the last day of April.

The flagship cryptocurrency touched a 13-day high of $57,442 at 4:01 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

At the time of wiring this article, Bitcoin is only 2.8 percent away from finishing the month in the green with hours left till the daily close after plunging to roughly $47,000 on Apr. 28.

Image by tradingview.com

Capital rotation to Ethereum was one of the main narratives of late April, with JPMorgan predicting that it should ultimately outperform the crypto king. However, this trend appears to be reversing course, with the ETH/BTC pair now plunging by over six percent in the last few hours.