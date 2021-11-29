Bitcoin Recovers to $58,000, Starting New Week with a Bang

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin has managed to pull off an impressive comeback, recovering to the $58,000 level earlier today.

The largest cryptocurrency has given up some of its gains, and it’s currently flatlining at $57,361.

On Nov. 26, the crypto king plunged more than 9% amid concerns that the pandemic may worsen due to the new Omicron variant.



On Sunday, however, Bitcoin soared over 7%, putting the bulls back in the driver’s seat and invalidating bearish scenarios.



The bellwether crypto would need to gain another 6% in order to avoid printing a red monthly candle this November.



Bitcoin is also -17.03% away from reclaiming its all-time high of

An across-the-board relief rally

The largest cryptocurrency has bounced back together with other major markets. U.S. stock futures are currently in rally mode, with the S&P 500 index being on track to add 0.69%.



Oil has also staged a recovery after the WTI price recorded the biggest one-day drop since it went negative in April 2020.



Spot gold shed $10 at open, but then bulls managed to gain some ground.