Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Ahead of Tesla’s Earnings

Bitcoin has managed to shrug off the bearish Tether news, rallying above the $40,000 level for the first time in more than a month

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has managed to reclaim the psychologically important $40,000 level at 6:49 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

It is currently changing hands at its highest level since June 15.



Bulls recently turned the tables on bears amid rumors that Amazon is going to accept Bitcoin payments.