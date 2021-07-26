Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Ahead of Tesla’s Earnings

Mon, 07/26/2021 - 18:54
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has managed to shrug off the bearish Tether news, rallying above the $40,000 level for the first time in more than a month
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has managed to reclaim the psychologically important $40,000 level at 6:49 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.
BTC
It is currently changing hands at its highest level since June 15.

Bulls recently turned the tables on bears amid rumors that Amazon is going to accept Bitcoin payments.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will "Most Likely" Resume Accepting Bitcoin
Despite a bombshell Bloomberg report about Tether being under a criminal investigation, the top cryptocurrency continued rallying ahead of Tesla’s earnings.

The e-car manufacturer will report its second-quarter financial results after the market close.

During “The B Word” conference, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company didn’t intend to sell its Bitcoin holdings.

