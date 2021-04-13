ENG
RU

Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High of $62,700: Possible Reasons

News
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 08:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin has just broken above a new all-time high of $62,700, here's what has pushed the major cryptocurrency upward
Bitcoin Reaches New All-Time High of $62,700: Possible Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Just now, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has soared to reach a new all-time high of $62,700. The previous ATH was hit exactly a month agoon March 13and it was in the $61,800 zone.

7185_0
Image via TradingView

Related
TIME Magazine to Hold Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet

Bitcoin often rises on the news of new players jumping on its bandwagon.

Yesterday, it was reported that Time magazine had partnered with the largest Bitcoin fund, Grayscale, to make a series of videos about the crypto space.

Besides, Time will be paid in Bitcoin and BTC will be added to the magazine's balance sheet. Further positive news for BTC was that the Galaxy Digital fund led by Mike Novogratz filed for a Bitcoin ETF with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission.

But most importantly, on April 14, Coinbase starts its direct listing on the Nasdaq. This is the major driver of Bitcoin's growth both yesterday and today.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Helps Transfer 110.3 Million XRP, Some of It Goes to Binance and Bitso
News
04/08/2021 - 08:01

Ripple Helps Transfer 110.3 Million XRP, Some of It Goes to Binance and Bitso
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple’s Partnership with Novatti Goes Live
News
04/09/2021 - 05:38

Ripple’s Partnership with Novatti Goes Live
Alex Dovbnya
article image Possible Reasons of Why Ethereum Has Hit New All-Time High of $2,200
News
04/10/2021 - 08:01

Possible Reasons of Why Ethereum Has Hit New All-Time High of $2,200
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds