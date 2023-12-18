Bitcoin 'Mortal Combat' Bullish Message Issued by Michael Saylor, BTC Community Excited

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin supporter and investor, and founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to engage in communications with the crypto community and talk about Bitcoin.

"Mortal Combat"-like BTC message

Saylor published a diagram to show how various leading assets, including Bitcoin, have been rising since August of 2020 – the month when MicroStrategy bought its first BTC chunk.

According to this diagram, the flagship cryptocurrency has outperformed them all, going much higher. While Bitcoin has grown by 253% from August 2020 to Dec. 15 of this year, gold only demonstrated a 40% rise, followed by the Nasdaq 100 Index going up 35%. Bitcoin’s physical rival, gold, has shown zero increase, while silver and bonds went down by 14% and 18%.

Saylor published the diagram, accompanying it with a phrase typical of many old-school fighting games, and "Mortal Combat" in particular – "Choose Your Fighter." It sounded like a bullish message in this context. All the numerous Bitcoin purchases thatMicroStrategy has made since August 2020 are proving that the company and Saylor have chosen Bitcoin as their "fighter."

Saylor’s company how holds 174,530 Bitcoin in total, and this stash is valued at an astounding $5.28 billion in fiat. The most recent BTC purchase was made about two weeks ago, when MicroStrategy bought 16,130 Bitcoins, paying $593,300,000 for that BTC lump.

The cryptocurrency community eagerly responded to this, publishing Bitcoin memes and sharing their bullish sentiment with Saylor as well.

Brief Bitcoin price decline possible: Analysts

Two popular crypto analysts have shared their opinions of the current Bitcoin price situation, opining as to what the leading cryptocurrency may do next.

Ali Martinez tweeted that Bitcoin has now gone below a major support zone between $41,000 and $42,000, where nearly two million wallets bought 730,000 BTC. Should selling pressure on Bitcoin strengthen and BTC go lower, they may begin selling their holdings, Martinez assumes. He believes a price drop to the big $37,500 and $38,700 demand zone may happen.

Michael van de Poppe tweeted a similar expectation. He believes that at the end of the year, many will begin selling BTC to take profits and expects Bitcoin first to decline and then grind back up.