Bitcoin Just Recorded Longest Time Between Two Blocks in Almost 10 Years

Mon, 04/19/2021 - 16:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin blockchain has just record the longest time between blocks in almost 10 years
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Bitcoin blockchain has just recorded one of the biggest time intervals between two blocks in its history.

According to Antoine Le Calvez, lead data engineer at CoinMetrics, it took 122 minutes to mine block 679,786.This was eventually discovered by mining pool F2Pool.

Block 679,786 took 122 minutes to be mined. Assuming blocks come in every 10 minutes, this has a probability of 1 in 200,000.

This is the longest block interval time since Oct. 13, 2011, when it took 141 minutes to mine block 149,097.

Blocks are currently being mined at a much slower pace after power outages in China's Xinjiang regiona major mining hubmade the hashrate drop by over 45 percent overnight.

The longest block intervals ever

Typically, a new block is found on the Bitcoin blockchain about every 10 minutes, but there are some anomalies.

Block 0, the so-called "genesis block" that was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on Jan. 3, 2009, and block 1, continue to hold the record for the biggest time interval: 5 days, 8 hours, and 39 minutes.

The second- and third-longest blocks were recorded on May 22, 2009, and June 5, 2009, respectively, with one day and one hour each.

There are also several blocks that have earlier timestamps than their predecessors, while 222 blocks have coinciding timestamps. However, there is no reliable data to determine the shortest interval between two Bitcoin blocks.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

thecryptobuds