Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dr. Robert Rohde has called out Bitcoin for its excessive energy consumption
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 16:05
Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

In a recent series of posts, Dr. Robert Rohde, Lead Scientist at Berkeley Earth, has criticized Bitcoin for its excessive use of energy on a global scale and highlighted the severe local impacts of Bitcoin mining operations, such as continuous noise pollution. 

Dr. Rohde, a respected physicist and data analyst with a focus on climate change, air quality issues, and global warming, has brought attention to the environmental and social consequences of the digital currency's underlying processes.

The environmental cost of cryptocurrency

Bitcoin's energy consumption has long been a topic of debate among environmentalists and industry experts. The cryptocurrency operates on a "proof-of-work" system, requiring extensive computational efforts from global miners to maintain network integrity and process transactions. 

This system, while secure, consumes an enormous amount of electricity, thus contributing to carbon emissions and exacerbating climate change. 

Related
Shiba Inu Makes Epic Maneuver as SHIB Price Headed to $0.00001

Dr. Rohde's work, including studies on global warming and air pollution, shows the urgency of addressing such environmental impacts. 

His research at Berkeley Earth has offered extensive insights into climate trends, reinforcing concerns about unsustainable practices in various industries.

Local communities bear the brunt

In places like Granbury, Texas, the repercussions of Bitcoin mining extend beyond environmental degradation to tangible disruptions in residents' daily lives. Noise pollution from Bitcoin mining facilities, operating around the clock, has caused significant distress among local communities. 

Reports from Granbury depict a scenario where the incessant noise resembles that of continuous jet takeoffs, leading to sleep disturbances, health issues, and a decrease in local wildlife presence. 

Despite Bitcoin's rebound in market value prompting an expansion in mining operations, the increase in energy consumption and subsequent local nuisances raise critical questions about the long-term viability and social responsibility of sustaining such energy-intensive practices.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
2024/02/08 16:02
XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Analysis for February 8
2024/02/08 16:02
XRP Price Analysis for February 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Broke $45,000
2024/02/08 16:02
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Broke $45,000
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Tech Summit Europe 2024: Transforming Tomorrow
Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto
Memeinator Blazes Past $4M with Red Apple Tech Partnership News
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says
XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
XRP Price Analysis for February 8
Show all