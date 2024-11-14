    "Bitcoin Is Going Ballistic", Michael Saylor Says As BTC Holds Above $90,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin patriarch Saylor issues a bullish message as Bitcoin maintains recently conquered positions
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 15:45
    "Bitcoin Is Going Ballistic", Michael Saylor Says As BTC Holds Above $90,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor has taken to his official X account to encourage the army of his 3.6 million followers about holding and buying the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

    "Bitcoin is going ballistic": Michael Saylor 

    Saylor reflected on Bitcoin’s recent bull run which seems to have taken a break so far. It has even taken a couple of steps back as today BTC has printed a roughly 3% decline. After holding for a long time above the $90,000 level, Bitcoin has failed to get fixed there and dropped to $89,140.

    “Bitcoin is going ballistic,” Saylor tweeted, posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as an astronaut on a space station.

    Earlier today, Saylor tweeted that he was preparing a “$100,000 Bitcoin party,” apparently expecting the largest cryptocurrency to break above the $100,000 level.

    VanEck predicts $180,000 per Bitcoin next year

    In a recent appearance made on CNBC’s Squawk Box program the head of digital assets at VanEck wealth manager Matthew Sigel assumed that rather than slowing down, the Bitcoin rally is just getting started.

    VanEck’s expectations lived up to be true about the high volatility pump that took place after November 5. There is now no technical resistance for Bitcoin to grow further up, Sigel said. According to his forecast, the flagship cryptocurrency is likely to smash through repeated all-time highs over the next two quarters. The same pattern played out four years ago, he stated.

    Back in 2020 in November, Bitcoin doubled, according to VanEck’s executive and it faced roughly six ten-percent corrections. Therefore, it will hardly be a straight increasing line on charts now. So far, Sigel said, Bitcoin has been up 30% since the day when the US political leadership saw a radical change.

    “A number of indicators that we track are still flashing green for this rally to continue,” Matthew Sigel admitted, targeting $180,000 next year. He reminded that the US government is now making a pro-crypto pivot in terms of its intentions to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, possibly remove the SEC chair Gary Gensler who has been stifling crypto companies in the US by constantly suing them.

    Now, Sigel said, crypto companies plan to go back to the US, open offices, providing lots of new jobs, which will be good for crypto and the GDP as well.

