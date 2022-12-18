Bitcoin Has Destroyed “Far More Wealth” Than Created, Lawrence McDonald Says

Sun, 12/18/2022 - 09:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The CNBC contributor claims that Bitcoin has actually destroyed more wealth than it managed to create throughout its lifespan
Bitcoin Has Destroyed “Far More Wealth” Than Created, Lawrence McDonald Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Lawrence McDonald, a Lehman Brothers veteran, argues that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has likely destroyed “far more” wealth than it managed to create.

He believes that Bitcoin cannot actually serve as a viable store of value due to “unbearable” drawdowns. 

While cryptocurrency proponents always tend to point to Bitcoin’s stellar returns over the past 10 years, McDonald is convinced that no one has actually held the largest cryptocurrency for such a long period of time.do “Do you believe in flying elephants too?” he tweeted

The cryptocurrency is down 75.72% from its all-time high that was achieved in November 2021. 

Last month, he tweeted that Bitcoin continues to be anything but an inflation hedge.

Bitcoin has been persistently marketed as a store of value by the proponents of the largest cryptocurrency. However, it has been performing as a typical tech stock in 2022, losing most of its value due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy. 

As reported by U.Today, banking giant Goldman Sachs recently predicted that gold would outperform Bitcoin, arguing that the lustrous metal is a much better store of value. The bank argued that the value proposition of the largest cryptocurrency was based purely on speculative trading. Furthermore, it pointed to the fact that the largest cryptocurrency was trading with other risky assets.              

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
12/18/2022 - 14:13
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Number of Terra Classic (LUNC) Holders Changing in Unexpected Way
12/18/2022 - 13:22
Number of Terra Classic (LUNC) Holders Changing in Unexpected Way
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 18
12/18/2022 - 12:21
DOGE Price Analysis for December 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk