Bitcoin Halving in April 2024 Could Extend Bullish Trends, Says Top Analyst

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez ignited a wave of optimism within the cryptocurrency community by suggesting that the upcoming Bitcoin halving, slated for April 2024, may propel the leading digital asset into an extended period of bullish trends. Martinez, who is well-regarded for his insightful market analyses, emphasized the cyclical nature of Bitcoin (BTC) price movements, intricately linked to its halving events.

In a tweet, the analyst pointed out that Bitcoin's design revolves around four-year cycles, influenced by its halving events, and frequently reflects its price action . He noted that historically, this pattern translates to three years of bullish trends followed by one year of bearish correction. According to Martinez, based on this cycle, BTC is currently in an upward phase, with the potential for extension until December 2025.

Critical moment for Bitcoin

The impending Bitcoin halving is anticipated to occur upon reaching the 740,000 block milestone. This event will entail a reduction in the block reward from its current 6.25 coins to 3.125 coins. The exact date of the halving remains unpredictable, given the variable time it takes to generate new blocks, with the network averaging one block every 10 minutes.

On May 11, 2020, the most recent Bitcoin halving occurred, leading to a substantial decrease in mining rewards, from 12.5 coins per block to 6.25 coins. As expected, the constrained supply contributed to a bullish scenario . Bitcoin's value climbed from $6,877 on April 11, one month before the halving, to $8,821 during the event. Following the event, despite notable fluctuations, the price continued to ascend over the subsequent year, reaching $49,504 on May 11, 2021.