Bitcoin Funding Rate Is In Red As Community Expects Volatile Weekend

Recent analytics data shows that the funding rate on Bitcoin futures has begun going red

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chart provided by Glassnode shows that Bitcoin futures perpetual funding rate across all crypto exchanges has started going negative.

As a rule, negative funding rates indicate that the market sentiment is negative since investors are now paying to be short.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, Scott Minerd, had warned investors that they should prepare for a volatile Memorial Day weekend.

At the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $36,532 after seeing several major declines since the start of the month when it was holding above the $58,000 level.

Overall, Bitcoin’s losses in May constitute a staggering 38 percent.