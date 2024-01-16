Bitcoin First Featured in TV Series 12 Years Ago, Here's How It Happened

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular Bitcoin-themed X/Twitter account “Documenting Bitcoin” has reminded the cryptocurrency community that exactly 12 years ago today what has now become the world’s flagship digital currency, Bitcoin, was first mentioned on TV and was then worth merely $3 per unit.

Advertisement

The tweet contains a video extract from the drama TV series “The Good Wife” popular back then. That TV series ran between 2009 and 2016, entertaining broad TV audiences during all of its seven seasons.

In the extract, the character of Alicia Florrick played by Julianna Margulies says that she went online the previous night and bought one Bitcoin. Jason Biggs’s character (Dylan Stack) says, “It’s the future,” adding that even thoughit does not feel real now, it is going to change.

The first #bitcoin reference in television history aired 12 years ago today on an episode of The Good Wife. The price of a #bitcoin was $3.



pic.twitter.com/HStJcsNcm2 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 16, 2024

Bitcoin price surging by 142,990%

Back then, in 2012, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $3, and within the next 12 years, it skyrocketed by a whopping 142,990% to reach $42,700 by now. It has gone from being known to a narrow circle of IT engineers and geeks to “digital gold” and the basis for futures and spot exchange-traded funds issued by major Wall Street companies.

Besides, in line with the vision of its mysterious founder Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is now accepted by various businesses and vendors, even though it is done mostly via apps that convert BTC into fiat. Still, some, including SEC Chairmain Gary Gensler, believe that Bitcoin has moved far away from the original Satoshi’s vision of a decentralized peer-to-peer currency. The recent spot Bitcoin ETF approval, Gensler believes, has placed Bitcoin even further from the original idea of Nakamoto, turning it into a Wall Street asset traded on centralized platforms.

Michael Saylor issues important Bitcoin warnings

Founder of the business intelligence giant and its former chief executive Michael Saylor issued a call to the Bitcoin community after the spot ETF was approved. He urged the community not to sell its Bitcoin, even though the price dropped by more than 7% after a massive surge above $49,000.

Aside from that, Saylor has been warning his Twitter followers not to fall for AI-generated deep-fake videos of “him” endorsing fake Bitcoin giveaways on YouTube.