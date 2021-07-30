Bitcoin Fails to Go Through $40,000 While On-Chain Data Suggests Price Reversal

Bitcoin is consolidating at the $40,000 mark for three days, which might mean that the growth is slowing down

Bitcoin's current price action suggests that recent growth is currently slowing down with on-chain data from Glassnode and blockchain.com .

First of all, the daily Bitcoin chart shows us that growth momentum is currently slowing down after an eight-day increase. The latest major Bitcoin move took place on July 27 with 8.7 percent growth.

Currently, Bitcoin has failed to get through the $41,100 price resistance. At the same time, the chart suggests that we are seeing a progressive decrease in volumes.

Trading volume on Bitcoin exchanges has returned back to the values of July 26.

In addition to decreased volumes, we currently see a slow decrease in wallet activity data, suggesting that Bitcoin holders and traders are currently not moving their funds.

Previously , various analysts have expressed their feelings about the current market situation. They have agreed on the fact that Bitcoin must gain a foothold above $40,000 to regain bullish momentum and start moving further to the new ATH.

Bitcoin was struggling to get through a strong 200-day moving average resistance line on the chart multiple times. Experts have agreed that, if the price goes below the $40,000 price mark and 200-day moving average, we would see a new downward movement.