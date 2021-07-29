Multiple Bullish Signals Appear on Bitcoin Once It Breaks Through $40,000, According to Financial Experts

News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 13:11
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency financial experts are aiming for new highs for Bitcoin if it remains above the $40,000 mark
Multiple Bullish Signals Appear on Bitcoin Once It Breaks Through $40,000, According to Financial Experts
After Bitcoin went to the $40,000 mark, multiple experts have expressed their thoughts and feelings about the current market sentiment and the future of the world's biggest cryptocurrency in Business Insider material.

Bitcoin has increased by around 17 percent on rumors of Amazon possibly accepting cryptocurrency payments and various comments from Elon Musk.

Kraken crypto exchange analysts said that the past week could have changed market sentiment due to the high intensity of the "bullish" news that mostly pushed Bitcoin's mass adoption agenda. While a lot of market participants were looking for a further drop in the currency price, now the sentiment indexes are giving us reversal signs.

Right now it's do-or-die for the bulls.

Bitcoin's $40,000 to $42,000 resistance zone might become a struggle for bulls since they are facing a large amount of selling pressure at that price.

If Bitcoin fails to gain a foothold at $40,000, we will most likely return to the previous month's rangebound of $42,000 to $30,000, the Kraken analyst says.

The price is not the only factor that one should follow. According to JPMorgan crypto expert Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, if Bitcoin hits 50 percent dominance levels, we will start to see the first signs of a new bull trend on the market.

Bitcoin daily chart
Source: TradingView.com 

At press time, Bitcoin is still consolidating around the level of $40,000 without making a further downward or upward movement. Bitcoin has successfully surpassed the strong resistance on the chart, a 200-day moving average that was tested twice within two days. Bitcoin had begun the retrace after hitting the $41,000 mark.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

