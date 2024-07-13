Advertisement
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits Record High Amid Market Sell-Off

    Dan Burgin
    Are crypto investors ready for altcoin bull run?
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 16:10
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits Record High Amid Market Sell-Off
    Bitcoin market cap dominance has reached 54.5, according to data provided by TradingView. This marks the highest value in this metric for Bitcoin since July 2021.

    A coin dominance is a ratio of its market cap to the cumulative market cap of cryptocurrencies. It is calculated by dividing the coin's market cap by the overall market cap of the top 125 coins and multiplying it by 100.

    The fact that Bitcoin has hit a three-year high in dominance could indicate a potential altcoin bull run.

    Source: Titan of Crypto

    Glassnode co-founders support this view based on risk-on market. This indicates that investors are placing their bets on riskier assets that are likely to generate greater returns.

    Analysts pointed to the fact that the tech-heavy Nasdaq index declined 2% on Thursday. For comparison, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), an index that is composed of small-capitalization stocks, was up more than 3%.

    This indicates that investors are placing their bets on riskier assets that are likely to generate greater returns.

    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

