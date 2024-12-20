Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ suggests Bitcoin will renew all-time high soon
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Looking at the current situation on the cryptocurrency market, one can wonder how everything was "blooming and smelling" three days ago. Back then, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading above $108,000, Ethereum was valued at an arm's length away from $4,000 and Solana failed to collapse 34% from its all-time high. 

    Advertisement

    Few would have thought the situation could change so much by Friday, but there is one person in the crypto market who planted the seed of such an idea.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Largest Outflow in History
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 11:40
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Largest Outflow in History
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    Mystery 666 BTC Transfer Leads to Half Billion Bitcoin Puzzle
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?
    Samson Mow on Bitcoin Crash: 'Supply Shock Is Coming'

    We are talking about Changpeng Zhao, or CZ as he is better known in the crypto space, the former head of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. 

    Advertisement

    In a tweet dated Dec. 17, CZ stated in one of his tweets that he was waiting for headlines as the price of Bitcoin dropped from $101,000 to $85,000 and also quite ambitiously asked to "save this tweet." Fast forward three days, and here we are. 

    The concerned crypto public did not fail to call out the former Binance CEO for such predictions, to which he responded with a more bullish post. Zhao stated that we should expect to see more headlines discussing Bitcoin hitting an all-time high, and moreover, it will continue "again, and again, and again," according to CZ.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Largest Outflow in History
    Fri, 12/20/2024 - 11:40
    Bitcoin ETFs Witness Largest Outflow in History
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Zhao mentioned the cyclical nature of the cryptocurrency market earlier. Based on what he said, it was assumed that similar to previous market events, a real bull market could occur in 2025, while this year is more of a recovery phase after a bear market.

    Whether CZ's expectations come true or not, and whether Bitcoin will update its all-time high, we will find out in the very near future.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 16:00
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 20, 2024 - 15:55
    DOGE Founder Reacts to Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum Sell-off
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Comeback? Ex-Binance CEO CZ Teases New All-Time High
    XRP Rebounds to $2 With 4% Hourly Surge: Details
    DOGE Founder Reacts to Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum Sell-off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD