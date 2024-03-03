Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Skyrockets 20% as Major Indicator Goes Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant financial development, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), one of the leading cryptocurrencies, has seen an impressive surge in its price, marking a 20.12% increase in the last 24 hours. This substantial growth has elevated its trading price to $486.12, demonstrating a remarkable 101.87% rise over the last month. The surge has caught the attention of traders and investors alike, leading to a 115.66% increase in the 24-hour trading volume, which now stands at $3.12 billion.

Meanwhile, data from CoinGlass indicates a noteworthy uptick in market engagement. The open interest in Bitcoin Cash climbed by 16.80% within the same time frame, reaching a total of $419.35 million. This rise in interest is particularly evident on major trading platforms, with Binance, OKX and Bybit contributing $192.94 million, $65.53 million and $61.75 million, respectively.

Bullish catalyst

Analysts attribute this meteoric rise primarily to the anticipated Bitcoin Cash halving event, scheduled for March 23, 2024. This event, which is the network's second halving, is expected to reduce the block reward from 6.25 BCH to 3.125 BCH. Halving events are significant in the cryptocurrency world as they reduce the rate at which new coins are generated, thereby potentially increasing the value of existing coins due to the reduced supply.

The Bitcoin Cash network undergoes a halving approximately every four years, similar to Bitcoin , to control inflation and extend the network's longevity by slowing down the rate of coin production. This halving event is particularly significant as it could lead to a diminished rate of Bitcoin Cash entering the market, thereby influencing its scarcity and value.