Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Pumps Over 11 Percent - Will Bullish Wave Continue?

Bitcoin Cash has printed an 11-percent price rise as BitPay steps in to make BCH payments to merchants easy from any wallet and crypto exchange

The fourth largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Cash, has surprised the crypto community by printing a sudden 11-percent growth from $385 to $421.32 on February 5.

Numerous crypto fans on Twitter are posting screenshots of charts with BCH surging and are wondering what caused BCH to make this sudden price increase.

Image via CoinMarketCap

‘BCH continues its bullish wave’

Crypto trader and investor @crypto_rand has tweeted that BCH is continuing riding its bullish wave after showing a massive price surge.

Prior to that, he tweeted about the start of another bullish wave for the fourth biggest crypto asset.

Since many altcoins are pumping at the moment – XRP, Lisk, EOS, Cardano, etc. – trader ‘CryptoWolf’ assumes that the market may soon be in for some negative news – such as FUD and (fear, uncertainty, doubt), security breaches on crypto exchanges. In fact, he expects them to appear soon enough anyway.

“The only ingredients missing for this incoming bull market are bad news, fud, security breaches. I'm sure they will come in the near future.”

BitPay enables merchant payments in BCH

On Tuesday, the BitPay crypto payment service team took to its Twitter account to spread the word that it was about to enable for customers the conducting of payments to merchants from any crypto wallet and/or digital exchange. BitPay pointed out that, at first, this applies only to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The BitPay blog post says: