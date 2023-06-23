Original U.Today article

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for June 23

Fri, 06/23/2023 - 16:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) going to last?
Bulls seem need more time to accumulate energy for further growth, as most of the coins have entered a correction phase.

BCH/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has increased by almost 8% over the last 24 hours.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the rate of BCH keeps looking bullish on the local time frame. At the moment, the price is trying to come back to the hourly resistance level at $144.6.

If buyers manage to do that, the rise is likely to continue to the $150 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart, as the candle is about to close above the level of $141.7, formed by a false breakout. If that happens and the bar closes with no long wicks, the upward move may lead to the test of the $160 zone shortly.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the upper level at $156.8. If the test of it occurs, one can expect continued midterm growth to $200 and above as BCH has been in the accumulation zone for around a year.

BCH is trading at $143.4 at press time.

#Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

