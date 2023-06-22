BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for June 22

Despite the recent sharp growth, bears seem unlikely to seize the initiative as the rates of most of the coins are in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising, going up by 3.47%.
Image by TradingView
Despite the growth, the price of BTC might face a slight correction as the rate has sharply risen to the $30,000 zone. Thus, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens below yesterday's peak, the local decline may lead to the test of the $29,000 mark shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,114 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is keeping up with the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), growing by 3.67% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) has almost tested the resistance at $1,935. If today's candle closes above the $1,900 mark, one can expect a further growth to the $1,960 zone. In another case, sellers may locally seize the initiative that can lead to the test of $1,860. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,897 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is not as much a gainer as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), as the rise has made up 0.60% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
From the technical point of view, the rate of XRP is not ready yet for midterm growth as the price has bounced off the $0.52 zone. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming buyers' weakness. If today's bar closes in the red zone, traders can expect a decline to $0.49 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.4996 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by almost 6%.
Image by TradingView
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $0.2976 that serves as a resistance. If sellers cannot seize the initiative locally, the breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.31-$0.32 zone as enough energy has been accumulated for such a move.
ADA is trading at $0.2959 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the exception from the rule as its rate has fallen by 0.16%.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the price of BNB has once again failed to fix above the level at $235.4. If buyers cannot change the situation by the end of the day, one can expect a local correction to $240 shortly.
BNB is trading at $247.7 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC has followed the sharp growth of Cardano (ADA), rising by 5.93%.
Image by TradingView
Despite the growth, there are low chances of seeing a further rise of MATIC from the current levels as the price has faced sellers' pressure in the zone of $0.70. In this case, closure below yesterday's peak might be a prerequisite for a drop to the $0.65 mark.
MATIC is trading at $0.6813 at press time.