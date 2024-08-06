    Bitcoin Bull Saylor Compares Bitcoin to Air and Water as MSTR Stock Recovers

    Alex Dovbnya
    The MSTR stock has pared most of its recent losses
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 20:18
    Bitcoin Bull Saylor Compares Bitcoin to Air and Water as MSTR Stock Recovers
    Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) are up 4.6% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader market. 

    The company's stock has now pared most of its losses that were logged during the global market crash that took place earlier this week. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $56,571 after adding nearly 5% over the past 24 hours. 

    Just like air and water

    Meanwhile, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, one of the staunchest Bitcoin supporters, recently compared Bitcoin to air and water: 

    "Traditional finance operates 19% of the time. Capital, like air & water, should be available 100% of the time. Bitcoin is available to everyone, everywhere, all the time," Saylor wrote in a social media post. 

    During his recent CNBC interview, Saylor stressed that Bitcoin "represents" the 21st century.  

    The billionaire believes that millennials should question why they are stuck with traditional finance, which is not efficient enough. 

    "If we did this to your food, your water, your air, it would be considered a cruel and unusual punishment," Saylor added. 

    Buying more? 

    During the interview, Saylor also strongly hinted that MicroStrategy was readying to buy more Bitcoin. He stated that the company would continue to raise more capital that would make such further purchases possible. 

    Saylor has stated that his company's shareholders want more Bitcoin per share. "They think that if we can get more Bitcoin per share, that's creating shareholder value."

    He has added that the company will continue generating more Bitcoin per share in "any way it possibly can."

