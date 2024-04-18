Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Trigger $15 Billion in Liquidations If This Happens

    
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin (BTC) at risk of biggest liquidation in months
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 12:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Trigger $15 Billion in Liquidations If This Happens
    Renowned crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez has outlined a crucial price level for Bitcoin (BTC) that will see it hit over $15 billion in liquidations. The analyst’s projections come on the heels of the recent market downturn, which resulted in Bitcoin dropping below its cycle high of $62,222.

    Analyst highlights $50,500 as crucial level for BTC

    The analyst illustrated on a chart that more than $15 billion in liquidations will occur on the Binance market alone if Bitcoin drops to $50,500. This price is critical for Bitcoin because its lowest price since its all-time high was $59,773. 

    It is worth noting that the implications of Bitcoin seeing liquidations of over $15 billion in Binance alone would ignite huge implications not just for the cryptocurrency but also for the entire crypto market. This could exert pressure on the market, leading to a further decline in prices.

    Liquidations occur when a trader's position is forcibly closed due to insufficient funds to cover losses. This happens when the market moves against the trader's position, resulting in the depletion of their initial margin. 

    CoinGlass data shows Bitcoin has seen liquidations of $95.97 million in the past 24 hours. Of these figures, long positions accounted for $62.7 million, while short positions accounted for $33.24 million. Per liquidations from exchanges, Binance recorded the highest order at $103.9 million, followed by OKX with $92.68 million within the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin still bleeding 

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $61,712, down by 1.99% in the last 24 hours, with its market capitalization pegged at $1.2 billion. 

    According to a U.Today report, this is the first time in over a month that the price of Bitcoin has fallen below $60,000. Bitcoin fell to $59,313 on March 5, recovered the next day, and eventually reached its all-time high of $73,679 on the Bitstamp platform on March 13.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

