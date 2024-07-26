    Bitcoin (BTC) to Avoid 'Mini Death Cross': Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin won't face problematic pattern as price retraces
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 10:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Avoid 'Mini Death Cross': Details
    Traders are keeping a close eye out for the development of a mini death cross — the crossover between the 50 and 100 EMA moving averages — as the price of Bitcoin dropped. It is not as scary as the 100 and 200 EMA crossover, but it is a sign of possible increased selling pressure

    Nevertheless, it appears that Bitcoin has escaped this bearish pattern and is unlikely to face it. Rebounding from important support levels and continuing on its upward trajectory, the price action of Bitcoin has shown resilience. The mini death cross scenario has not yet materialized since the 50 EMA is still above the 100 EMA. This suggests that the increased selling pressure that some had anticipated might not appear on the market. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This optimistic perspective is supported by on-chain data. A total of 72% percent of Bitcoin addresses are in the money, meaning that they contain Bitcoin that was bought for less than its current market value.

    This points to a high degree of investor confidence and possible support levels that might stop additional losses. In addition, the correlation between volume and price suggests that Bitcoin is receiving a consistent stream of capital inflow, which is essential to keeping its price levels stable. 

    Currently, the price is at a critical point of $67,105, where almost 89,000 addresses are at the money, forming a strong support zone. The general mood of the market is still cautiously optimistic. Bitcoin's ability to hold above significant moving averages and support levels suggests that its bullish trend may continue despite the recent volatility. To see which way the market may move, traders and investors should closely monitor rapid price changes and on-chain metrics, to foresee a surge in selling pressure.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

