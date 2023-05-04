Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 4

Bulls are back in the game, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.28%.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set the local support level at $28,694. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above the zone of $29,000, there is a chance of seeing a further bounce back to the resistance at $29,378 tomorrow.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's growth, the price of BTC keeps trading sideways, in the middle of a wide channel. One can think about possible midterm growth only if the rate fixes above the area of $30,000.
Until that happens, there is a low chance of seeing a trend reversal.
Image by TradingView
A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $28,000-$30,000 is the more likely scenario.
Bitcoin is trading at $28,939 at press time.