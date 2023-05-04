Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 4

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 16:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is sideways movement of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.28%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has set the local support level at $28,694. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above the zone of $29,000, there is a chance of seeing a further bounce back to the resistance at $29,378 tomorrow.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of BTC keeps trading sideways, in the middle of a wide channel. One can think about possible midterm growth only if the rate fixes above the area of $30,000.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 3

Until that happens, there is a low chance of seeing a trend reversal.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $28,000-$30,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,939 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shibarium Beta Hits New Milestones, Mainnet Launch Might Be Imminent
05/04/2023 - 15:55
Shibarium Beta Hits New Milestones, Mainnet Launch Might Be Imminent
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image US Banks, Fed Technically Insolvent, Max Keiser States – “Buy Bitcoin ASAP”
05/04/2023 - 15:28
US Banks, Fed Technically Insolvent, Max Keiser States – “Buy Bitcoin ASAP”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image IOTA Co-founder Highlights Remarkable Milestone for Shimmer Network
05/04/2023 - 15:19
IOTA Co-founder Highlights Remarkable Milestone for Shimmer Network
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide