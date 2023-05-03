XRP Price Analysis for May 3

Original U.Today article

Can rate of XRP grow against fall of other coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have returned to the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 2.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, XRP keeps looking bearish on the local time frame. Currently, traders should pay attention to the interim support level at $0.45. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the closure near it may be a prerequsite for a sharp drop to the $0.4450 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is about to close below the $0.46 mark. Thus, the selling volume has increased. In this regard, one can expect a further decrease to the support level at $0.44.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is returning to the recently formed support level at $0.44. As buyers have failed to seize the initiative after a false breakout, traders may expect a more profound decline to the $0.40-$0.42 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4513 at press time.