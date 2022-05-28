Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 28

After a slight bounceback, the rates of most of the coins have declined again.
BTC/USD
Despite the fall of other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.
On the local time frame, the price has come back above the $29,000 mark against the increasing trading volume. If buyers can hold the initiative, the ongoing upward move may continue to the $29,400-$29,600 until the end of the day.
On the daily chart, the rate is closer to the support than the resistance, which means that there are more chances to see a further decline rather than a bounceback. However, the situation can change in the event of growth to $30,000.
From the mid-term point of view, the situation is also more bearish. If sellers' pressure continues, traders can expect a sharp fall below the $27,757 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of June.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,033 at press time.