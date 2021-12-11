Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Prints New ATH. Here's Why This Is Crucial

News
Sat, 12/11/2021 - 18:29
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin (BTC) network seems to be fully recovered from Chinese crackdown on miners
Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Prints New ATH. Here's Why This Is Crucial
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The net hashrate of the Bitcoin (BTC) network, i.e., the aggregated number of hashes calculated by all mining equipment active on the network, printed an ATH yet again—but this one is special.

It's official: Bitcoin shrugged off Chinese mining ban

Yesterday, on Dec. 10, 2021, the Bitcoin (BTC) network registered an unwitnessed spike in its net hashrate. For the first time in Bitcoin's (BTC) history, this indicator surpassed 181 EH/s.

Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate prints new historic high
Image by Blockchain.com

Briefly, it touched 190 EH/s. It thus exceeded the levels registered on the eve of the crypto mining ban in China, which ended its supremacy in this sphere in May 2021.

In early July 2021, the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate reached its multi-month low of 84 EH/s. It took five months for the flagship cryptocurrency to fully recover from the most dangerous attack in its history.

Related
China's Central Bank Says All Crypto-Related Transactions Are Illegal, Bitcoin Plunges 5 Percent

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2021, China implemented a number of aggressive anti-Bitcoin measures. After banning Bitcoin (BTC) mining, it declared all crypto-related transactions illegal and prevented banks from interacting with them.

Did China really stop mining Bitcoin?

The majority of miners and some crypto-centric companies moved overseas; the United States, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and the Russian Federation were the top destinations.

However, the U.S. attracted the vast majority of "refugees," while other countries lagged with clear regulatory frameworks for Bitcoin (BTC) mining business.

Related
Amidst Crackdown on Crypto, China Issues Certificate to Blockchain Project: See the Proof

Even in China, some miners continued their operations in secret. Also, recently, China officially certified VeChain, a blockchain-based product for real-world use.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sentiment in "Extreme Fear" Again; Last Time It Was So Bad Was in July
12/11/2021 - 20:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Sentiment in "Extreme Fear" Again; Last Time It Was So Bad Was in July
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
12/11/2021 - 19:52
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Average Gas Down 50% in Six Weeks: Possible Reasons
12/11/2021 - 19:44
Ethereum (ETH) Average Gas Down 50% in Six Weeks: Possible Reasons
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya