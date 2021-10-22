leaderboard
Amidst Crackdown on Crypto, China Issues Certificate to Blockchain Project: See the Proof

News
Fri, 10/22/2021 - 15:59
article image
Vladislav Sopov
VeChain, a decentralized project focused on real-world use cases, shared certificate issued by Chinese officials
VeChain, a veteran cryptocurrency project based in Singapore, has shared a photo of a certificate issued by a Chinese governmental body.

Chinese State Council association recognizes blockchain project

According to the official announcement by the VeChain (VET) team shared on its Twitter account, it has received a certificate from the China Association for Standardization.

VeChain representatives stated that this certificate is to confirm the recognition of VeChain's contribution to the development of the T/CAS 493-2021 Standard.

The China Association for Standardization is governed by the State Council of the People's Republic of China, which is a chief administrative authority in the country.

The standard mentioned in VeChain's post is designed to regulate household electrical equipment.

Are all "animals" equal?

The audience of VeChain's Twitter account is generally excited by this announcement and is surprised about the opportunity for the blockchain project to obtain such a document amid devastating anti-crypto attacks by Chinese watchdogs.

At the same time, as covered by U.Today previously, even some Bitcoin (BTC) miners found ways to circumvent all of the restrictions imposed on the crypto segment.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

