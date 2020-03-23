Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC), Gold (XAU) Best Assets for Hedging in 2020: Crypto Expert

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 08:56
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto analyst and trader Willy Woo tweets that Bitcoin and gold may start going up in a week as they remain the best hedging assets this year, here’s why

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

On March 22, the Bitcoin price dropped from the $6,200 zone and is now exchanging hands at $5,911. Crypto trader Willy Woo continues his series of tweets about safe-haven assets decoupling from traditional markets and writes that in a week Bitcoin may show signs of growth.

At the end of last week, trader Willy Woo posted a series of tweets in which he stated that in order to prove its safe-haven status, Bitcoin has to decouple from traditional markets. 

Now, the trader continues the topic, saying that Bitcoin may have already started decoupling from conventional assets and its price may start growing in a week or so. The same goes for gold, as per the expert.

Bitcoin decoupling may have begun

Willy Woo compares the current situation with the financial crisis that hit the world in 2008. Right now, the trader writes, traders are sitting on USD and retail investors are also selling everything to move into USD and all assets are crashing against the US dollar.

However, he tweets that after the highest point of fear passes, assets that are best for hedging risks (he specifically mentions gold and Bitcoin) are likely to rise as it was with the gold price after 2008.

“After peak fear, best assets for hedging the times ahead rise in value (Gold 2008, Gold & BTC 2020)”

Must Read
2020 Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Year. Mike Novogratz Reveals Main Reason Why - READ MORE

‘Bitcoin is trying to hold up’

Trader and economist Alex Kruger has posted a tweet about the current state of things in the markets, including BTC.

He is keeping an eye on the price of oil and the fall of the Nikkei index. Gold is still growing and Bitcoin, Alex Kruger tweets, seems to be trading at the lowest correlation with the S&P 500 index.

Earlier, Willy Woo mentioned that BTC had already started decoupling from the S&P 500.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Telos (TLOS) is one of the most popular smart contract platforms on EOS.IO software. The latest events prove its team is vigilant on fraud against decentralization

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As it is based on EOS.IO public software, the Telos Network utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. Misbehaving validators can easily ruin the decentralization of such systems since just a few validators operate the voting power of numerous delegators.

Crime

According to an official statement from the Telos Foundation, they revealed that some block producers were involved in inappropriate shared access to signing keys of block producers. This, in turn, resulted in network over-centralization and degradation of its security.

The best part of the story is the fact that some of the corrupted block producers also held positions in the Telos Foundation. Thus, malefactors were able to affect the development and marketing progress of the whole project.

To protect network security from further degradation, they decided to make appropriate adjustments to the Telos Foundation board and various board member responsibilities.

Punishment

Three system-level managers of the Telos Foundation were penalized for the disclosed episodes of corruption

  • Daniel Uzcátegui has been removed from the board as of March 11th, 2020.
  • Richard Bryan will remain on the board in his position as CFO but is ceasing operation of the Telosdac “telosdacnode” block producer.
  • Also, Rob James informed the board that he would be stepping down from his position as a Telos Foundation board member.

According to the Telos Foundation rules, outgoing board members remain in the organization for thirty days after their resignation or notice of removal as ex-officio members to transition their responsibilities to the remaining members. 

Must Read
EOS-Based Fork's Architect on Telos Plans: DEX, Stablecoins, DAOs - READ MORE

The Telos project is a platform for EOS.IO-based dApps and DAOs. It also develops decentralized data storage systems.

#EOS

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday