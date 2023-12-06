Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin has gotten new core version release
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency, has gotten a new core version release. The Bitcoin Core project official X handle announces that the Bitcoin Core version v26.0 has now been released.

Bitcoin Core version v26.0 can now be accessed from the official Bitcoin Core website. As stated in a release note that outlines changes and offers instructions on how to upgrade, the latest Core version v26.0 release includes new features, various bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as updated translations.

Notable changes include P2P and network changes, which saw experimental support for the v2 transport protocol defined in BIP324 added.

Also, nodes have multiple reachable networks, which would now actively try to have at least one outbound connection to each network.

This is expected to improve individual resistance to eclipse attacks and network-level resistance to partition attacks.

A new RPC, "submitpackage," has also been added, which can be used to submit a list of raw hex transactions to the mempool to be evaluated. The ability to create legacy wallets has also been removed.

The preceding Bitcoin Core version 25.0 was released in May of this year.

Bitcoin (BTC) can now be used to pay taxes in Lugano

According to Bloomberg, the Swiss city of Lugano has begun accepting cryptocurrency for payment of taxes, fines and other municipal invoices.

Individuals and organizations can settle bills in Bitcoin or in the Tether stablecoin by scanning a QR code, which is already available on regular Swiss invoices, according to Lugano officials.

Lugano, located in the country's south near the Italian border, has joined other Swiss government organizations in accepting cryptocurrency payments, including the city and canton of Zug and the town of Zermatt.

Tomiwabold Olajide

