Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval "Inevitable," Says Former SEC Boss

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, in a CNBC interview, confidently stated that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF is inevitable
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 17:51
Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval "Inevitable," Says Former SEC Boss
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with CNBC, former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton expressed strong confidence in the inevitable approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). 

"I think there's nothing left to decide," Clayton asserted, emphasizing the maturity and readiness of the current Bitcoin market for such a significant step.

Clayton's perspective on Bitcoin ETFs

Discussing the evolution of the Bitcoin market, Clayton stressed the significant strides made in recent years. "Five years ago, there were issues like market laddering, but today, the Bitcoin trading market is much more robust and efficacious," he said. 

Related
Ripple CTO Reveals Surprising Truth About Ripple's XRP Supply

These improvements, according to Clayton, have mitigated many of the risks that initially concerned the SEC. The former SEC boss pointed out that earlier issues like market manipulation and laddering have been addressed. This has paved the way for safer public access to Bitcoin through ETFs.

 He also pointed out the crucial role of technology in creating a secure ETF structure. 

The broader impact of ETF approval     

The potential SEC nod to a Bitcoin ETF represents more than just a win for crypto enthusiasts. It signals a transformative moment in mainstream finance, offering investors a regulated and straightforward avenue to Bitcoin exposure. 

"If you can digitize and tokenize underlying assets and trade them, that's a game-changer for finance," Clayton elaborated. 

However, he tempered his optimism with a cautionary note on the need for continued regulatory vigilance to ensure investor protection in this evolving market.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for January 8
2024/01/08 18:34
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for January 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Dormant Crypto Whale Awakens, Shifts 1,600 Maker (MKR) to Binance
2024/01/08 18:34
Dormant Crypto Whale Awakens, Shifts 1,600 Maker (MKR) to Binance
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Catalyst for BTC's Potential 6,000% Rise, 9.25 Trillion SHIB May Be Burned This Month, $1.19 Million Sent to Satoshi BTC Wallet in Mysterious Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/08 18:34
Here's Catalyst for BTC's Potential 6,000% Rise, 9.25 Trillion SHIB May Be Burned This Month, $1.19 Million Sent to Satoshi BTC Wallet in Mysterious Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Web3 Sports Fantasy Manager Maincard.io is Breaking into Esports with Big-Name Partnerships
COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card
Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval "Inevitable," Says Former SEC Boss
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for January 8
Dormant Crypto Whale Awakens, Shifts 1,600 Maker (MKR) to Binance
Show all