Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Reversal, This Indicator Suggests

Recent data on Bitcoin has shown some signs that suggest a potential reversal in the near future. The cryptocurrency might be setting the stage for a significant comeback. A key indicator pointing to this possibility is the percentage of the network's available supply in profit, which stands at 84.4%. This metric is at its lowest level in two months, a condition that historically aligns with more bullish scenarios.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $59,300, maintaining its position just below significant resistance levels. The resistance on the chart is at the $60,099 mark, which Bitcoin has tested multiple times over recent weeks. A decisive break above this level could confirm the onset of a bullish phase, potentially driving prices toward higher resistances observed around $63,463.

Bitcoin has established strong support at $52,102, where multiple bounces have occurred, indicating solid buyer interest at this price point. This support level is critical; holding above it is essential for maintaining the current recovery momentum. If Bitcoin were to drop below this support, it could trigger a sell-off, testing further support near the $50,000 psychological threshold.

The chart also features declining volume, suggesting caution among traders who may be waiting for more definitive signals before committing to larger positions. This hesitancy is typical in markets where investors are assessing whether recent price movements represent a genuine reversal or merely a temporary correction in an ongoing trend.

Moreover, the analysis of Bitcoin's supply in profit being at a relatively low level suggests that fewer investors are in a profitable position, reducing the likelihood of a sell-off due to profit-taking. This scenario could lead to reduced selling pressure, providing a conducive environment for price appreciation if market sentiment shifts positively.