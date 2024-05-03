Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Reversal, This Indicator Suggests

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin slowly gaining strength for potential price recovery
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 13:16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Reversal, This Indicator Suggests
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent data on Bitcoin has shown some signs that suggest a potential reversal in the near future. The cryptocurrency might be setting the stage for a significant comeback. A key indicator pointing to this possibility is the percentage of the network's available supply in profit, which stands at 84.4%. This metric is at its lowest level in two months, a condition that historically aligns with more bullish scenarios.

    Advertisement

    Currently, Bitcoin is trading around $59,300, maintaining its position just below significant resistance levels. The resistance on the chart is at the $60,099 mark, which Bitcoin has tested multiple times over recent weeks. A decisive break above this level could confirm the onset of a bullish phase, potentially driving prices toward higher resistances observed around $63,463.

    Bitcoin has established strong support at $52,102, where multiple bounces have occurred, indicating solid buyer interest at this price point. This support level is critical; holding above it is essential for maintaining the current recovery momentum. If Bitcoin were to drop below this support, it could trigger a sell-off, testing further support near the $50,000 psychological threshold.

    Related
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Dead Cat Bounce? Questionable Reversal

    The chart also features declining volume, suggesting caution among traders who may be waiting for more definitive signals before committing to larger positions. This hesitancy is typical in markets where investors are assessing whether recent price movements represent a genuine reversal or merely a temporary correction in an ongoing trend.

    Moreover, the analysis of Bitcoin's supply in profit being at a relatively low level suggests that fewer investors are in a profitable position, reducing the likelihood of a sell-off due to profit-taking. This scenario could lead to reduced selling pressure, providing a conducive environment for price appreciation if market sentiment shifts positively.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for May 3
    2024/05/03 13:11
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Toncoin (TON) Price Skyrockets 11% After Backing From Major Hedge Fund
    2024/05/03 13:11
    Toncoin (TON) Price Skyrockets 11% After Backing From Major Hedge Fund
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum
    2024/05/03 13:11
    Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Chronicle Oracles Arrive on zkSync
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Reversal, This Indicator Suggests
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 3
    Toncoin (TON) Price Skyrockets 11% After Backing From Major Hedge Fund
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD